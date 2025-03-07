Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Luke Littler has told off a darts fan after a “pint was thrown” at opponent Nathan Aspinall before their Premier League final in Brighton.

Aspinall was targeted during his walk-on before Littler won 6-3 to claim the title on the fifth week of the Premier League season.

But the latest incident comes just weeks after the Professional Darts Corporation condemned whistling and booing towards players during the Glasgow leg.

The PDC said it “work closely” with Premier League venues and “take proactive and decisive action” against fans who “behave inappropriately”.

The Independent has contacted the PDC about the latest incident in Brighton, with Littler winning the final three sets to close out his second nightly win.

"I think there was a pint thrown at Nathan as soon as he came up on the stage. Crazy,” Littler said.

When asked about the behaviour of the fans, Littler said: “I think we all know some have been good, some have been a bit bad. But that is the darts fans for you, they are either good or they are either bad."

Littler, who saw off Michael van Gerwen 6-2 in the semi-finals, had taken a 3-1 lead in the final, but Aspinall fought back with a break of his own to level at 3-3.

The seventh leg proved the turning point when Littler grabbed another crucial break and then did again to secure another overall nightly win.

Luke Humphries, who also has two nightly wins, now only holds a two-point lead over defending Premier League champion Littler at the top of the table on 15. Aspinall and van Gerwen are both back on eight points each.

"Luke (Humphries) was clear, but with him losing I was just concentrating on my own game," Littler told Sky Sports.

"Coming off the back of the UK Open I was playing really well and I think I played very well tonight which is why I picked up another trophy.

"My main goal is obviously the top four and make it to the O2 which is where the proper title defence takes place.

"My eyes are now on the Euro Tour. I've always been confident in my own ability, but the way my darts are going in at the minute, they're probably the best I've ever played on a consistent basis."

Includes reporting from PA