Premier League Darts LIVE: News and build-up ahead of Finals Night at the O2
All the action from the semi-finals and final as Luke Littler, Luke Humphries, Michael van Gerwen and Michael Smith vie for the title in London
Luke Littler is aiming for the biggest title of his fledgling career so far when he faces the top three ranked players in the world in the Premier League Darts finals tonight.
The 17-year-old finished at the top of the 16-night league table with 40 points, ahead of reigning world champion (and current world No 1) Luke Humphries, last year’s Premier League champion Michael van Gerwen, and 2023 world champion Michael Smith.
And the youngster will need to beat fourth-placed Smith if he wants to book his place in the final at the O2 Arena, with Humphries taking on seven-time tournament winner Van Gerwen in the other semi-final.
Both semi-finals, which take place from around 7.15pm, are a best-of-19-leg shootout, while the final – from around 9.15pm BST – is a best-of-21-leg match.
Follow all the action below
Premier League Darts table
A reminder of the league standings ahead of the semi-finals. Luke Littler topped the table after 16 nights of intense competition around Europe, with new world number one Luke Humphries coming in second.
Premier League Darts
Welcome to The Independent’s coverage of the Premier League Darts Finals Night from the O2 Arena.
It promises to be a dramatic night of darts in London with Luke Littler, Luke Humphries, Michael van Gerwen and Michael Smith all vying for the title. Stick with us for full live coverae
