Premier League Darts LIVE: News and build-up ahead of Finals Night at the O2

Luke Littler will face Michael Smith in one semi-final, with Luke Humphries and Michael van Gerwen in the other ( Getty Images )

Luke Littler is aiming for the biggest title of his fledgling career so far when he faces the top three ranked players in the world in the Premier League Darts finals tonight.

The 17-year-old finished at the top of the 16-night league table with 40 points, ahead of reigning world champion (and current world No 1) Luke Humphries, last year’s Premier League champion Michael van Gerwen, and 2023 world champion Michael Smith.

And the youngster will need to beat fourth-placed Smith if he wants to book his place in the final at the O2 Arena, with Humphries taking on seven-time tournament winner Van Gerwen in the other semi-final.

Both semi-finals, which take place from around 7.15pm, are a best-of-19-leg shootout, while the final – from around 9.15pm BST – is a best-of-21-leg match.

