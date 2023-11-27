(PA)

The World Darts Championship returns in December as 96 international stars head to Alexandra Palace to compete for the Sid Waddell Trophy and claim the title of World Champion.

England’s Michael Smith is the current champion having defeated Michael van Gerwen 7-4 in the 2022/23 showpiece back in January this year. Those two players are seeded one and two respectively and will enter the competition in the second round as the tournament draw takes place today.

Fallon Sherrock has qualified for the tournament yet again and will learn who she faces in the opening round while the likes of Simon Whitlock and Luke Littler will be keen to discover their opponents. The draw will be broadcast live on Sky Sports News with Dennis Priestley and Phil Taylor on conducting duty.

The top 32 seeded players have protected status and join the tournament in the second round while the first round sees the 32 qualified Pro Tour players take on the international qualifiers.

