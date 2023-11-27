What time is the World Darts Championship draw?

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The World Darts Championship draw will be shown live on Sky Sports News on Monday afternoon as the most prestigious tournament in darts nears its start.

96 of the world’s biggest darts stars will battle it out at Alexandra Palace to see who can emulate Michael Smith and claim the world title.

The first two world champions in the PDC, Dennis Priestley and Phil Taylor, will conduct the draw, with Emma Paton hosting and analysis coming from Wayne Mardle.

The top 32 in the world rankings have protected status and enter the tournament from the second round while the first round will see the 32 qualified Pro Tour players each take on one of the international qualifiers.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the draw:

When is the World Darts Championship?

The World Darts Championship will be held from December 15, 2023 to January 3, 2024 at Alexandra Palace in London.

How to watch the draw on tv

The World Darts Championship draw will air on Sky Sports News from 4.30pm and can be streamed live on the Sky Sports website.

Who is in the draw?

Top 32 seeded players

Michael Smith (England) Michael van Gerwen (Netherlands) Luke Humphries (England) Peter Wright (Scotland) Gerwyn Price (Wales) Nathan Aspinall (England) Danny Noppert (Netherlands) Rob Cross (England) Jonny Clayton (Wales) Damon Heta (Australia) Dave Chisnall (England) Dirk van Duijvenbode (Netherlands) James Wade (England) Joe Cullen (England) Dimitri Van den Bergh (Belgium) Ross Smith (England) Chris Dobey (England) Stephen Bunting (England) Ryan Searle (England) Andrew Gilding (England) Gary Anderson (Scotland) Gabriel Clemens (Germany) Josh Rock (Northern Ireland) Krzysztof Ratajski (Poland) Jose de Sousa (Portugal) Martin Schindler (Germany) Daryl Gurney (Northern Ireland) Brendan Dolan (Northern Ireland) Raymond van Barneveld (Netherlands) Callan Rydz (England) Kim Huybrechts (Belgium) Madars Razma (Latvia)

ProTour Order of Merit Qualifiers

Ricardo Pietreczko (Germany)

Gian van Veen (Netherlands)

Ryan Joyce (England)

Luke Woodhouse (England)

Mike De Decker (Belgium)

Ian White (England)

Jim Williams (Wales)

Mario Vandenbogaerde (Belgium)

Radek Szaganski (Poland)

Richard Veenstra (Netherlands)

Steve Beaton (England)

Keane Barry (Ireland)

Simon Whitlock (Australia)

Kevin Doets (Netherlands)

Matt Campbell (Canada)

Connor Scutt (England)

Martin Lukeman (England)

Mickey Mansell (Northern Ireland)

Dylan Slevin (Ireland)

Steve Lennon (Ireland)

William O’Connor (Ireland)

Scott Williams (England)

Christian Kist (Netherlands)

Ricky Evans (England)

Cameron Menzies (Scotland)

Lee Evans (England)

Ritchie Edhouse (England)

Jermaine Wattimena (Netherlands)

Jules van Dongen (USA)

Jamie Hughes (England)

Niels Zonneveld (Netherlands)

Keegan Brown (England)

International Qualifiers

Luke Littler (England)

Wessel Nijman (Netherlands)

Berry van Peer (Netherlands)

Owen Bates (England)

Fallon Sherrock (England)

Mikuru Suzuki (Japan)

Marko Kantele (Finland)

Jeffrey de Graaf (Sweden)

Haruki Muramatsu (Japan)

Sandro Eric Sosing (Philippines)

Lourence Ilagan (Philippines)

Tomoya Goto (Japan)

Paolo Nebrida (Philippines)

Reynaldo Rivera (Philippines)

Man Lok Leung (Hong Kong)

Darren Penhall (Australia)

Ben Robb (New Zealand)

Haupai Puha (New Zealand)

Alex Spellman (USA)

David Cameron (Canada)

Stowe Buntz (USA)

Thibault Tricole (France)

Krzysztof Kciuk (Poland)

Dragutin Horvat (Germany)

Simon Adams (South Africa)

Xiaochen Zong (China)

Norman Madhoo (Guyana)

Bhav Patel (India)

Plus: 4x PDC Tour Card Holder Qualifiers

What is the prize money?

As well as the Sid Waddell Trophy, there is £2.5m in prize money on offer for the World Darts Championship with the champion netting £500,000.

The runner-up earns a cool £200,000 while semi-finalist will pocket £100,000 each and those that reach the quarter-finals winning £50,000.

Fourth round and third round losers earn themselves £35,000 and £25,000 respectively while there is £15,000 on offer for the 32 players knocked out in the second round and the 32 first round losers will take away £7,500.