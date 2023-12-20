PDC World Darts Championship LIVE: Results, scores and updates from Alexandra Palace
Wade, a four-time semi-finalist, was knocked out in the second round at the Ally Pally
The PDC World Darts Championship continues after yesterday evening’s session, where there was a shock exit for James Wade.
England’s Wade was beaten at the hands of Matt Campbell. In an incredibly display of darts, Campbell fought back from a set down to constantly challenge Wade. Impressive scores of over 100 kept the Canadian in each leg and when his finishing improved, to better Wade’s, he clinched a fantastically thrilling match 3-2.
Michael van Gerwen began his bid for a third World Championship title by easing into the third round. The Dutchman has not won the biggest tournament in darts since 2019 and is ready to end that drought, opening his campaign with a 3-0 win over Keane Barry.
The highlight was an impressive 167 checkout, finishing with an average of 98.17 at Alexandra Palace.
Relive the action below plus find the latest tips and offers right here:
Result: Steve Lennon 3-2 Owen Bates
Steve Lennon, needing to win as many matches in this tournament as possible to keep his tour card, fought back from 2-0 down against Owen Bates and came back to win!
He won nine of the last 11 legs to secure the victory and moves on into the second round. The Irishman was calm and composed in the final leg.
‘That was a massive win’ he said after the match.
Steve Lennon 3-2 Owen Bates
180! Steve Lennon only needs one more leg to take the match. He starts with a 180 and follows up with 85. A 96 puts him on 140 with Bates missing out on a finish.
Lennon’s next trip is good and leaves him with 8 and three darts to take the match.
He nails it in one! What a comeback from the Irishman!
Steve Lennon 2(2) - 2(1) Owen Bates
Bates fires up the crowd with another 180. He needs to take the darts away from Lennon and this is the leg to do so. Lennon hits to treble 19s to set up a finish and wrestle control of the leg back.
Bates misses a few trebles but Lennon can’t close out the leg. With 120 left, Bates hits tops, takes out the treble but misses the double!
Lennon has two attempts to hit double 8. He goes wide with the first one, the crowd boos, he pauses, then sinks it!
Steve Lennon 2(1) - 2(1) Owen Bates
Bates is the man under pressure having taken a two set lead. His response is to hit a 180 and quickly work his way down to 32.
It takes two darts for him to close out the leg. Back to all square.
Steve Lennon 2(1) - 2(0) Owen Bates
Lennon hasn’t got too excited throughout the whole match. He’s deadly focused and is starting to outscore Bates with another useful 180.
To go ahead for the first time in the match, Lennon needs six attempts to hit double 16 but he manages to get it to land as he takes the first leg of the last set.
Steve Lennon 2(0) - 2(0) Owen Bates
Bates misses 170 again! The crowd want to get excited and they do as the youngster hits the treble 20 twice before sliding his final dart onto the wrong side of the wire going for bull.
Lennon cleans out 50 and takes the match into a final set.
Steve Lennon 1(2) - 2(1) Owen Bates
Close! Bates has a 170 checkout. He hits the treble 20, hits it again and leaves bull. The adrenaline gets to him and he throws the last dart into the 1!
Lennon’s follow up attempt to take out 120 doesn’t land but he’s let off as Bates messes up with 8 left. In reply Lennon only needs 20, it takes two darts and he’s back in front in the fourth set.
Bates missed five darts to take the leg.
Steve Lennon 1(1) - 2(1) Owen Bates
What a trip from Owen Bates! He needs 91 to break back immediately. He misses treble 19 but follows up with a 12 to leave the bullseye.
On dart left but Bates nails it and wins the leg.
Steve Lennon 1(1) - 2(0) Owen Bates
Four legs in a row for Lennon! The more experienced man is starting to think about the comeback. He takes the throw away from Bates with the first leg in the fourth set.
If he wins this one, it’ll be a decider.
Steve Lennon 1(0) - 2(0) Owen Bates
Bates isn’t going away though!
With the throw he outscores Lennon before landing a 180 to set up a finish of 72. Lennon is still in the mid 200s meaning Bates can take his time.
He misses the checkout with Lennon on 118. That’s a tough checkout but the Irishman makes it look easy. With one dart left he nails double 20 and takes the set.
Game on.
