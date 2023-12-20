✕ Close World Darts Championship: Michael Smith says he doesn’t want to be ‘former world champion’

The PDC World Darts Championship continues after yesterday evening’s session, where there was a shock exit for James Wade.

England’s Wade was beaten at the hands of Matt Campbell. In an incredibly display of darts, Campbell fought back from a set down to constantly challenge Wade. Impressive scores of over 100 kept the Canadian in each leg and when his finishing improved, to better Wade’s, he clinched a fantastically thrilling match 3-2.

Michael van Gerwen began his bid for a third World Championship title by easing into the third round. The Dutchman has not won the biggest tournament in darts since 2019 and is ready to end that drought, opening his campaign with a 3-0 win over Keane Barry.

The highlight was an impressive 167 checkout, finishing with an average of 98.17 at Alexandra Palace.

