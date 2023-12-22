✕ Close World Darts Championship: Michael Smith says he doesn’t want to be ‘former world champion’

The PDC World Darts Championship continues this afternoon with a host of round two fixtures. Yesterday, 16-year-old Luke Littler lit up the Alexandra Palace to reach the third round having defeated 20th seed Andrew Gilding 3-1. The teenager is a rising star in the sport and one to watch as the tournament progresses.

Elsewhere, Rob Cross avoided an upset with a comprehensive 3-0 victory over Thibault Tricole and Damon Heta reached the third round following his win over Martin Lukeman.

Today’s afternoon session sees four round two matches being played. First up is Brendan Dolan vs Mickey Mansell before Jose de Sousa takes on Jeffrey de Graaf. Krzysztof Ratajski will then test himself against Jamie Hughes before the headline match has Dirk van Duijvenbode facing Boris Krcmar.

Follow the action below plus find the latest tips and offers right here: