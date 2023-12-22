Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $20 for 1 year
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated1703250309

PDC World Darts Championship LIVE: Results, scores and updates from Alexandra Palace

16-year-old Luke Littler reached the third round on Thursday

Michael Jones
Friday 22 December 2023 13:05
Comments
Powered By Pixels
Close
World Darts Championship: Michael Smith says he doesn’t want to be ‘former world champion’

The PDC World Darts Championship continues this afternoon with a host of round two fixtures. Yesterday, 16-year-old Luke Littler lit up the Alexandra Palace to reach the third round having defeated 20th seed Andrew Gilding 3-1. The teenager is a rising star in the sport and one to watch as the tournament progresses.

Elsewhere, Rob Cross avoided an upset with a comprehensive 3-0 victory over Thibault Tricole and Damon Heta reached the third round following his win over Martin Lukeman.

Today’s afternoon session sees four round two matches being played. First up is Brendan Dolan vs Mickey Mansell before Jose de Sousa takes on Jeffrey de Graaf. Krzysztof Ratajski will then test himself against Jamie Hughes before the headline match has Dirk van Duijvenbode facing Boris Krcmar.

Follow the action below plus find the latest tips and offers right here:

1703250302

Brendan Dolan 1- 0 Mickey Mansell

Consistent scoring means Brendon Dolan gets the first crack at winning the set but he’s way off hitting the bull and has to set up.

Mansell’s reply sees him hit 19, then the treble and has one dart to land double top... it goes wide!

Dolan comes back to the oche and checks out to win the first set!

Mike Jones22 December 2023 13:05
1703250185

Brendan Dolan 0(2) - 0(2) Mickey Mansell

Oh yes!

The first 180 of the match lands for Mansell who leaves himself with a 40 finish. Dolan’s reply is to send two darts into the treble 20 before the third bounces out of the board.

Mansell lands the double with his first attempt. The opening set is going down to the wire.

Mike Jones22 December 2023 13:03
1703250025

Brendan Dolan 0(2) - 0(1) Mickey Mansell

And again.

The Northern Irishman is starting to flex his muscles as he rattles off a second successive leg to get in front for the first time in the match.

Can Mansell respond?

Mike Jones22 December 2023 13:00
1703249924

Brendan Dolan 0(1) - 0(1) Mickey Mansell

Dolan responds immediately.

He checks out 32 with Mansell still having three figures on the board. This match is Dolan’s first of the tournament and he’s starting to settle into it.

Mike Jones22 December 2023 12:58
1703249765

Brendan Dolan 0(0) - 0(1) Mickey Mansell

Mickey Mansell strikes first!

A 15 dart leg was measured and composured as he took advantage of some poor scoring from Brendan Dolan. Mansell sets up a finish of 161 but he’s so far ahead he chooses to set up with a trip of 95.

Leaving two darts at double 18 to take the first leg he undershoots his first attempt before switching over and nailing double 9!

Mike Jones22 December 2023 12:56
1703249240

Brendan Dolan vs Mickey Mansell

Here come the players. Friday’s darts action is about to get underway...

Mike Jones22 December 2023 12:47
1703248928

PDC World Darts Championship

Mike Jones22 December 2023 12:42
1703248674

What is the prize money?

As well as the Sid Waddell Trophy, there is £2.5m in prize money on offer for the World Darts Championship with the champion netting £500,000.

The runner-up earns a cool £200,000 while semi-finalists will pocket £100,000 each and those that reach the quarter-finals winning £50,000.

Fourth-round and third-round losers earn themselves £35,000 and £25,000 respectively while there is £15,000 on offer for the 32 players knocked out in the second round and the 32 first-round losers will take away £7,500.

Mike Jones22 December 2023 12:37
1703248406

Brendan Dolan vs Mickey Mansell

The action is just starting on Sky Sports Darts. Brendan Dolan faces a second round showdown against Mickey Mansell and the players will be heading onto the stage shortly to get the afternoon session underway.

Mike Jones22 December 2023 12:33
1703248208

How the darts took over Christmas and New Year

It’s 8pm on the opening night of the World Darts Championship and Michael van Gerwen is sinking a pint to raucous roars at Alexandra Palace. It’s not the Michael van Gerwen, admittedly, although from a distance there is the same pink bald head, the same iconic lime green shirt, and if you discount the slightly smaller, rather rounder frame it makes for a convincing double.

Van Gerwen, the three-time world champion and last year’s beaten finalist, didn’t play here until Tuesday but as the man wearing his costume finishes his beer and the room erupts to chants of “Oooooh, Michael van Gerwen!”, the party at Ally Pally is underway. It is utter carnage already.

Later, Michael Smith, the world No 1 and conqueror of Van Gerwen in last year’s final, will take to the stage at the front of the packed hall and begin his title defence. Smith is returning to Ally Pally for the first time since his victory over Van Gerwen, a match that changed his life and produced the greatest leg of darts the sport has ever seen.

Smith’s historic nine-darter in the World Championship final, which came just seconds after Van Gerwen had his own shot at immortality, became the leg that was heard around the world: Wayne Mardle’s iconic commentary – “I CAN’T SPAKE, I CAN’T SPAKE” – helped create the sport’s first genuinely global viral moment, racking up over 30m views on social media.

How the darts continues to produce magic after its greatest moment

After the greatest leg of darts in history between Michael Smith and Michael van Gerwen, the World Championship returns for more beers, more karaoke and more fancy dress at Ally Pally

Mike Jones22 December 2023 12:30

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in