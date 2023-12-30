World Darts Championship LIVE: Latest updates as Raymond van Barneveld faces Luke Littler in last-16
The 56-year-old Dutchman takes on the 16-year-old Englishman in a generational clash
The headline act for Saturday’s PDC World Darts Championship sees 56-year-old Raymond van Barneveld take on 16-year-old Luke Littler in a fourth round contest between different generations of darts players.
Barney comes from a previous generation of greats, including the likes of Phil ‘The Power’ Taylor, and will test his resolve against darts’ latest up-and-comer in Littler. The teenager is making his World Championship debut and should he beat Van Barneveld he would secure a spot in the quarter-finals.
Northern Ireland’s Brendan Dolan looks to continue his surge to the last eight as he faces Gary Anderson in the evening session’s opener before Luke Humphries looks to assert his claim as one of the tournament’s favourites when he closes out the night with an encounter against Joe Cullen.
Follow all the action from the World Darts Championship below:
Raymond van Barneveld set up a mouthwatering clash with teenage sensation Luke Littler after fighting through to the last 16 of the World Darts Championship at Alexandra Palace.
Van Barneveld was far from at his best but still beat Jim Williams 4-1 to secure a Saturday clash with 16-year-old Littler, who was born 21 days after the Dutchman won the most recent of his five world titles in 2007.
Van Barneveld told Sky Sports: “I will love to play Luke Littler. When I was 16 I was playing with Lego and Playmobile, we didn’t have the internet or whatever.
“This guy is amazing, and I am looking forward so much to that game. He is a quality player and I can’t wait to meet him tomorrow night.”
Schedule of Play
Saturday December 30
Evening Session (7:30pm)
Brendan Dolan vs Gary Anderson (last 16)
Raymond van Barneveld vs Luke Littler (last 16)
Luke Humphries vs Joe Cullen (last 16)
What is the prize money?
As well as the Sid Waddell Trophy, there is £2.5m in prize money on offer for the World Darts Championship with the champion netting £500,000.
The runner-up earns a cool £200,000 while semi-finalists will pocket £100,000 each and those that reach the quarter-finals winning £50,000.
Fourth-round and third-round losers earn themselves £35,000 and £25,000 respectively while there is £15,000 on offer for the 32 players knocked out in the second round and the 32 first-round losers will take away £7,500.
PDC World Darts Championship LIVE
Good afternoon and welcome to The Independent’s coverage of tonight’s darts action from the Alexandra Palace in London.
There are three last-16 fixtures on the schedule for this evening’s entertainment with the headline act being a generational match between Raymond van Barneveld and Luke Littler.
At 56-years-old Barney is an elder statesman on the tour and brings memories of the early 2000s when he won his world titles in battles against Phil Taylor.
In comparison, Littler is just 16-years-old and is playing in his first World Championship. The teenager has lit up the competition so far and could go on to reach the quarter-finals if he manages to get past Van Barneveld tonight.
Elsewhere, Gary Anderson is back in action as he takes on Northern Ireland’s Brendan Dolan while Luke Humphries looks to assert his claim as one of the tournament’s favourites when he closes out the night with an encounter against Joe Cullen.
