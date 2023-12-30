✕ Close Teenage darts sensation Luke Littler admits he has ‘nothing to lose’ in historic run

The headline act for Saturday’s PDC World Darts Championship sees 56-year-old Raymond van Barneveld take on 16-year-old Luke Littler in a fourth round contest between different generations of darts players.

Barney comes from a previous generation of greats, including the likes of Phil ‘The Power’ Taylor, and will test his resolve against darts’ latest up-and-comer in Littler. The teenager is making his World Championship debut and should he beat Van Barneveld he would secure a spot in the quarter-finals.

Northern Ireland’s Brendan Dolan looks to continue his surge to the last eight as he faces Gary Anderson in the evening session’s opener before Luke Humphries looks to assert his claim as one of the tournament’s favourites when he closes out the night with an encounter against Joe Cullen.

Follow all the action from the World Darts Championship below: