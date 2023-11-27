Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The World Darts Championship is back! The most prestigious tournament in the sport returns to Alexandra Palace in December for a competition to determine who will be crowned champion of the world.

England’s Michael Smith currently holds the title having beaten Michael van Gerwen in the final of last year’s tournament but there are more than a few contenders that could take his crown. Van Gerwen is the second seed while the likes of Peter Wright, Gerwyn Price and Nathan Aspinall will be hoping to go deep into the competition.

Simon Whitlock and Fallon Sherrock are also among the big name qualifiers who will participate in the first round when the action gets underway on December 15.

Here’s everthing you need to know about the World Darts Championship:

When is the World Darts Championship?

The World Darts Championship will be held from December 15, 2023 to January 3, 2024 at Alexandra Palace in London.

How to get tickets for the World Darts Championship?

Unfortunately, tickets for the 2023/24 World Darts Championship are now sold out with each day of the tournament selling like hot cakes.

Fans still wishing to try their luck for standard tickets this year can check the SeeTickets website, which also has the official fan-to-fan resale for the event and the Alexandra Palace ticketing website.

Alternatively, supporters can now register for 2024/25 World Darts Championship priority ticket access here https://bit.ly/AllyPallyPriority

Sportsbreaks.com packages, which include a ticket & hotel or TFL Travelcard, went on sale Wednesday 2 August and may still have packages available.

Finally, hospitality packages are available through Pitchside Hospitality, offering Platinum, Gold and Silver packages.

How to watch the tournament on tv

The World Darts Championship will air on Sky Sports’ dedicated Darts channel with coverage beginning on the December 15 and running through to the final in January.

What is the format for each round?

First Round - Best of five sets

Second Round - Best of five sets

Third Round - Best of seven sets

Fourth Round - Best of seven sets

Quarter-Finals - Best of nine sets

Semi-Finals - Best of 11 sets

Final - Best of 13 sets

What is the prize money?

As well as the Sid Waddell Trophy, there is £2.5m in prize money on offer for the World Darts Championship with the champion netting £500,000.

The runner-up earns a cool £200,000 while semi-finalist will pocket £100,000 each and those that reach the quarter-finals winning £50,000.

Fourth round and third round losers earn themselves £35,000 and £25,000 respectively while there is £15,000 on offer for the 32 players knocked out in the second round and the 32 first round losers will take away £7,500.