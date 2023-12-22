Luke Littler reflects on ‘crazy’ praise from Phil Taylor

Luke Littler reflected on how "crazy" it was for him to receive praise from his darts idols as he soared ahead in the PDC World Championship 2024.

Speaking to BBC Breakfast on Friday (22 December) after he defeated UK Open champion Andrew Gilding to reach the third round, the 16-year-old sensation described what it was like to hear icons such as Phil Taylor talking about him.

The sixteen-time World Championship winner previously called Littler "a one-off" and "another Michael van Gerwen."

"It's crazy seeing my idols comparing me to the top 96," Littler said.