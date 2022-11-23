Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

GB Paralympian selected for astronaut programme – Wednesday’s sporting social

Elsewhere, Japan’s historic win got former players talking and David Johnson was remembered.

Pa Sport Staff
Wednesday 23 November 2022 18:10
Comments
John McFall won bronze in Beijing (Julien Behal/PA)
John McFall won bronze in Beijing (Julien Behal/PA)
(PA Archive)

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from November 23.

Sport

GB’s John McFall: Beijing bronze medallist in 2008, first ever Para Astronaut in 2022.

Recommended

Football

People enjoyed Japan’s World Cup win over Germany.

Earlier, Germany players made their feelings known.

Spain made their mark.

Pep Guardiola committed to Man City…

…and went for a ride.

Tributes were paid to former Liverpool and Everton striker David Johnson.

A birthday in England’s World Cup camp.

Players continued preparations in Qatar.

Alex Scott continued to speak up.

Hal Robson-Kanu was on media duty.

Formula One

Daniel Ricciardo returned to Red Bull as reserve driver.

Lando Norris and former McLaren team-mate Ricciardo had earlier swapped helmets.

Cricket

Recommended

Jofra Archer got snapped up.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in