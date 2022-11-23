GB Paralympian selected for astronaut programme – Wednesday’s sporting social

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from November 23.

Sport

GB’s John McFall: Beijing bronze medallist in 2008, first ever Para Astronaut in 2022.

Football

People enjoyed Japan’s World Cup win over Germany.

Earlier, Germany players made their feelings known.

Spain made their mark.

Pep Guardiola committed to Man City…

…and went for a ride.

Tributes were paid to former Liverpool and Everton striker David Johnson.

A birthday in England’s World Cup camp.

Players continued preparations in Qatar.

Alex Scott continued to speak up.

Hal Robson-Kanu was on media duty.

Formula One

Daniel Ricciardo returned to Red Bull as reserve driver.

Lando Norris and former McLaren team-mate Ricciardo had earlier swapped helmets.

Cricket

Jofra Archer got snapped up.