Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Mbappe returns to PSG and F1 does secret Santa – Wednesday’s sporting social

Declan Rice was buzzing to be back at West Ham

Pa Sport Staff
Wednesday 21 December 2022 18:14
Kylian Mbappe almost secured the Wordl Cup for France on Sunday (Martin Rickett/PA)
Kylian Mbappe almost secured the Wordl Cup for France on Sunday (Martin Rickett/PA)
(PA Wire)

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from 21 December.

Football

Declan Rice was buzzing to be back.

Recommended

Kylian Mbappe was reunited with his club coach.

Ivan Perisic celebrated Croatia’s third-place finish at the World Cup.

Yaya Toure caught up with some mates in Qatar.

Zlatan loved his time in Qatar.

Gary Neville had a laugh.

Jamie Carragher spent some time at Alder Hey Children’s Hospital.

Pascal Struijk signed a new deal at Leeds.

SPOTY

BBC Sports Personality of the Year host Gary Lineker made his feelings clear on Matt Fitzpatrick’s omission from the nominees.

Fred wished his daughter well.

Cricket

Ollie Pope reflected on England’s tour of Pakistan.

Darts

Michael van Gerwen was raring to go.

Fallon Sherrock looked forward.

Formula 1

Secret Santa delivered.

Crocheted Lando Norris living his best life.

Valtteri Bottas was on his bike.

MMA

Recommended

A hearty breakfast for Conor McGregor and family.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in