Jota’s heartbreak and Higuain’s tears – Tuesday’s sporting social
In contrast, the celebrations continued for the winners at Monday night’s Ballon d’Or awards.
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from October 18.
Football
Diogo Jota heartbreak.
Gonzalo Higuain played his final match.
The day after the Ballon d’Or awards.
Luis Suarez was also celebrating.
Cricket
KP felt for those affected by Wasps’ plight.
MMA
Conor McGregor a ‘God to Gorillas’.
Formula One
A new helmet design for Lando Norris ahead of this weekend’s US Grand Prix.
Esteban Ocon scrubbed up well to deliver the Ballon d’Or on Monday night.
F1 looked back to Jenson Button’s title victory.
Athletics
Training while taking in the sunset.
Boxing
Jake Paul counted down.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.