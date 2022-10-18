Jota’s heartbreak and Higuain’s tears – Tuesday’s sporting social

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from October 18.

Football

Diogo Jota heartbreak.

Gonzalo Higuain played his final match.

The day after the Ballon d’Or awards.

Luis Suarez was also celebrating.

Cricket

KP felt for those affected by Wasps’ plight.

MMA

Conor McGregor a ‘God to Gorillas’.

Formula One

A new helmet design for Lando Norris ahead of this weekend’s US Grand Prix.

Esteban Ocon scrubbed up well to deliver the Ballon d’Or on Monday night.

F1 looked back to Jenson Button’s title victory.

Athletics

Training while taking in the sunset.

Boxing

Jake Paul counted down.