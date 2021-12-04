Ajaz Patel joins elite club with perfect 10 – Saturday’s sporting social
West Ham and Liverpool’s players also celebrated dramatic wins.
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from December 4.
Football
Pep got socks for Christmas.
Liam Gallagher could not believe West Ham’s win over Chelsea.
West Ham’s players celebrated a memorable victory.
Shot or cross? Arthur Masuaku reveals all.
Fans around the country joined in a minute’s applause in tribute to murdered six-year-old Arthur Labinjo-Hughes.
Liverpool players hailed Divock Origi following his late winner.
Mason Mount looked forward.
Pablo Zabaleta hailed Bernardo Silva.
Cricket
Ajaz Patel made history in Mumbai.
The ECB paid tribute after the death of former England Women’s seamer Eileen Ash.
AB De Villiers enjoyed the rugby sevens.
Boxing
Tyson Fury backed Isaac Lowe to come back strong after his first defeat.
Darts
Christmas is almost here!
Formula One
George Russell looked at some tributes in a book for the late Sir Frank Williams.
More bright threads for Lewis Hamilton.
Valtteri Bottas was looking forward to qualifying.
As was title leader Max Verstappen.
It was Mercedes who came out on top.
