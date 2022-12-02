Eddie Jones to learn England fate next week after RFU review

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Eddie Jones will learn if he is to continue as England head coach next week with the Rugby Football Union’s review into a dismal autumn set to conclude on Tuesday.

Jones is fighting for his future after presiding over England’s worst year since 2008, consisting of six defeats, a draw and five wins and ending with Saturday’s chastening loss to South Africa.

The inquest had been scheduled to take two weeks, but the PA news agency understands that Jones’ final meeting with the review panel will be held on Monday with the RFU’s board convening the following day to ratify its decision.

A public announcement will be made in midweek, revealing whether the Australian is to continue until the World Cup when his eight-year reign is contracted to end or if the RFU is to appoint an alternative.