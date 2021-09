US Open tale of the tape: How Emma Raducanu measures up against Maria Sakkari

British teenager Emma Raducanu faces the experienced Maria Sakkari for a place in the US Open final on Friday morning.

Here, the PA news agency sees how they match up.

Raducanu v Sakkari

Age18 – 26

NationalityBritish – Greek

Height5ft 7in – 5ft 8in

World ranking150 – 18

Career singles titles0 – 1

Career prize money303,376 US dollars – 4.4million US dollars

Grand slam titles0 – 0

US Open bestSemi-final 2021 – Semi-final 2021

Head-to-head wins0 – 0