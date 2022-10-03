Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

The sporting weekend in pictures

England beat Pakistan in their Lahore decider by 67 runs to edge a gripping Twenty20 series 4-3.

Pa Sport Staff
Monday 03 October 2022 05:00
Erling Haaland, left, and Phil Foden, centre, scored hat-tricks for Manchester City (Martin Rickett/PA)
Erling Haaland, left, and Phil Foden, centre, scored hat-tricks for Manchester City (Martin Rickett/PA)
(PA Wire)

Hat-tricks from Erling Haaland and Phil Foden emphatically swung the Manchester derby City’s way while Arsenal remain top of the Premier League after seeing off north London rivals Tottenham.

City ran out 6-3 winners in a scoreline that flattered United and Arsenal claimed a 3-1 victory over Spurs, but Bruno Lage was sacked as Wolves head coach after his side’s defeat at West Ham.

England beat Pakistan in their Lahore decider by 67 runs to edge a gripping Twenty20 series 4-3, largely thanks to Dawid Malan’s unbeaten 78 and a three-wicket haul for the returning Chris Woakes.

Max Verstappen’s wait for a second world championship goes on after he spun and finished seventh as Sergio Perez won Sunday’s chaotic rain-hit Singapore Grand Prix.

Kenya’s Amos Kipruto and Ethiopia’s Yalemzerf Yehualaw won the men’s and women’s races respectively at the London marathon, while at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium Minnesota Vikings edged a 28-25 thriller with the New Orleans Saints to open the NFL’s three-game series in the English capital.

Recommended

Here, the PA news agency looks at the sporting weekend in pictures:

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in