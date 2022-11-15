England welcome surprise visitor and Lennon retires – Tuesday’s sporting social
We look at some of the best examples on social from November 15.
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from November 15.
Football
England had a surprise visitor before heading off to Qatar.
Raheem Sterling was still dreaming.
They were airborne.
Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher reacted to the Cristiano Ronaldo interview.
KP had sympathy for the Portugal forward.
Aymeric Laporte showed off his computer skills.
Frank Lampard joked on Insta live.
Aaron Lennon brought the curtain down on his career.
Cricket
Phil Salt reflected on Sunday’s T20 World Cup victory.
The Black Caps had a new sprint-format shirt.
Kieron Pollard called time on his IPL playing career.
Rugby Union
Joe Marler enjoyed his week.
Darts
Glen Durrant was open for business.
Boxing
Jake Paul wants a contract signed.
Formula One
F1 was still celebrating George Russell’s success.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.