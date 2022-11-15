England welcome surprise visitor and Lennon retires – Tuesday’s sporting social

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from November 15.

Football

England had a surprise visitor before heading off to Qatar.

Raheem Sterling was still dreaming.

They were airborne.

Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher reacted to the Cristiano Ronaldo interview.

KP had sympathy for the Portugal forward.

Aymeric Laporte showed off his computer skills.

Frank Lampard joked on Insta live.

Aaron Lennon brought the curtain down on his career.

Cricket

Phil Salt reflected on Sunday’s T20 World Cup victory.

The Black Caps had a new sprint-format shirt.

Kieron Pollard called time on his IPL playing career.

Rugby Union

Joe Marler enjoyed his week.

Darts

Glen Durrant was open for business.

Boxing

Jake Paul wants a contract signed.

Formula One

F1 was still celebrating George Russell’s success.