Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

The sporting weekend in pictures

The weather had an impact during the fourth Ashes Test and the Open at Royal Liverpool, while England opened their Women’s World Cup campaign

Pa Sport Staff
Monday 24 July 2023 05:00
Brian Harman won the 151st Open Championship by six shots at Royal Liverpool (David Davies/PA)
Brian Harman won the 151st Open Championship by six shots at Royal Liverpool (David Davies/PA)
(PA Wire)

The Manchester weather frustrated England as their hopes of squaring the Ashes Series were dashed by relentless rain on Sunday after a disrupted day’s play on Saturday.

The weather also dampened spirits at the Open but not for American Brian Harman, who cruised to victory by six shots.

There were no such issues at the Women’s World Cup where England opened their campaign with a 1-0 win over Haiti, while defending champions the United States beat Vietnam 3-0.

In Paris, Jonas Vingegaard was crowned Tour de France champion for a second consecutive season.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at the sporting weekend in pictures.

Recommended

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in