The Manchester weather frustrated England as their hopes of squaring the Ashes Series were dashed by relentless rain on Sunday after a disrupted day’s play on Saturday.

The weather also dampened spirits at the Open but not for American Brian Harman, who cruised to victory by six shots.

There were no such issues at the Women’s World Cup where England opened their campaign with a 1-0 win over Haiti, while defending champions the United States beat Vietnam 3-0.

In Paris, Jonas Vingegaard was crowned Tour de France champion for a second consecutive season.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at the sporting weekend in pictures.