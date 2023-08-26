How England’s players rated during Twickenham defeat to Fiji

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Freddie Steward: Looked tired as the only player to start all four warm-up Tests but was replaced by Marcus Smith, who provided more threat. 4/10

Max Malins: Almost over in the first-half only to be denied by a double tackle. The game passed him by even as England fought back. 4

Ollie Lawrence: One of his quieter games in a red rose jersey, getting involved early on but then fading into the background. 4

Manu Tuilagi: Carried hard and was England’s most effective player in attack – one of the few bright sparks on a gloomy afternoon. 6

Jonny May: Showed class is permanent when he touched down early on but was at fault defensively for Waisea Nayacalevu’s try. 5

George Ford: Directed England superbly during their impressive start, fizzing passes and sending players through gaps, but then the collapse happened. 5

Alex Mitchell: Added energy and tempo right from the start and on current form is England’s most effective scrum-half who should start against Argentina. 6

Ellis Genge: A thumping tackle aside, this was not vintage Genge, who has struggled to find his usual barnstorming form during these warm-up games. 5

Theo Dan: Full debut will be one to forget for the dynamic young Saracens hooker who has a bright future. This World Cup has come too soon, however. 4

Dan Cole: Kyle Sinkler’s injury may mean a bigger role for Cole but the veteran tighthead did little against Fiji to suggest he is ready to step-up. 4

Maro Itoje: Appeared to be back to his best as England bristled with intent early on, but the home pack were ultimately outmuscled. 4

Ollie Chessum: Needs minutes in his legs after coming back from an ankle injury but has timed his return with a dismal period in England’s rugby history. 4

Courtney Lawes: A magnificent servant to the red rose but his 100th cap will be remembered for all the wrong reasons. 5

Jack Willis: Influential at the breakdown early on but otherwise his first appearance of the campaign was not one to remember. 5

Ben Earl: A lapse in concentration at the breakdown allowed Vinaya Habosi to plunder an opportunist try that swept Fiji further ahead. 5

Replacements – Danny Care will rue the dropped restart that led to Fiji’s decisive try. Joe Marchant added a cutting edge and Marcus Smith is demanding more time at full-back. 5