The sporting weekend in pictures

England’s hopes of a first major trophy for 55 years ended in familiar heartbreak as the lost the final of Euro 2020 to Italy in a penalty shoot-out.

Having enjoyed a dream start with Luke Shaw’s first international goal in only the second minute they were pegged back by Leonardo Bonucci’s second-half equaliser and were then beaten 3-2 on spot-kicks.

There were also familiar scenes elsewhere in the capital with Novak Djokovic winning a third successive Wimbledon crown.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at some of the best pictures of the sporting weekend.

England's Bukayo Saka sits down after missing his penalty (PA Wire)

Jason Sancho is consoled by England team-mates (PA Wire)

England manager Gareth Southgate and Harry Kane leave the presentation podium disappointed (PA Wire)

The Wembley scoreboard displays match stats following the UEFA Euro 2020 final (PA Wire)

England’s Luke Shaw celebrates scoring against Italy (PA Wire)

England fans standing on top of a bus (PA Media)

Novak Djokovic raises his arms and looks to the skies after winning another Wimbledon title (PA Wire)

Wimbledon 2021 – Day Twelve – The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club (PA Wire)

British and Irish Lions’ Elliot Daly escapes a tackle from Cell C Sharks’ Werner Kok (PA Wire)

Wales’ Aaron Wainwright carries the ball during the Summer Series match against Argentina (PA Wire)

Ireland’s Ronan Kelleher carries the ball for a try (PA Wire)