England’s cricketers miss out on bronze after thumping defeat to New Zealand
England seemed unable to rouse themselves for the third-place play-off following Saturday’s defeat to India.
England endured a dismal end to their Commonwealth Games campaign, unable to win a consolatory bronze after an abject eight-wicket thrashing by New Zealand.
With a narrow semi-final defeat to India the day before still fresh in the memory, England seemed unable to rouse themselves for what was a third-place play-off and limped to 110 for nine at Edgbaston.
Hayley Jensen took three for 24 while there were two wickets apiece for Fran Jonas and Sophie Devine, whose 51 not out from 40 balls helped New Zealand overhaul a meagre target with 8.1 overs to spare.
It capped a miserable weekend for the tournament hosts, who crushed the White Ferns in their final group stage encounter three days earlier.
Barely 12 hours after their gold medal hopes were ended by Australia, New Zealand put in a disciplined bowling performance, with only three England batters able to reach double figures.
Nat Sciver top-scored with 27 off 19 balls and was the only England batter who looked to provide impetus to the innings, thumping five of her side’s 12 boundaries before her middle and off stumps were uprooted by Devine.
England could not forge a partnership of any substance and their efforts were put in a harsh light as New Zealand captain Devine and Suzie Bates put on 54 for the first wicket in 4.3 overs.
Sciver snared Bates on 20 and then held the catch at slip which saw off Georgia Plimmer. But the ball after Devine reached a 39-ball fifty to level the scores, Sciver dropped her opposite number running back from mid-on, allowing New Zealand to complete a single and seal an emphatic victory.
