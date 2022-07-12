England stars look back on thumping win over Norway – Tuesday’s sporting social
Pat Cummins reflected on Australia’s time in Sri Lanka.
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from July 12.
Football
The morning after a glorious night for England.
Paul Pogba is back in Turin.
Luke Shaw turned 27.
Jack Wilshere is back at Arsenal.
Cricket
Golf
Kevin Pietersen had a good vantage point.
Formula One
Lewis Hamilton was staring at the stars.
The McLaren boys were still smiling.
