England stars look back on thumping win over Norway – Tuesday’s sporting social

Pat Cummins reflected on Australia's time in Sri Lanka.

Pa Sport Staff
Tuesday 12 July 2022 18:50
Comments
England celebrate their victory (Gareth Fuller/PA)
England celebrate their victory (Gareth Fuller/PA)
(PA Wire)

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from July 12.

Football

The morning after a glorious night for England.

Paul Pogba is back in Turin.

Luke Shaw turned 27.

Jack Wilshere is back at Arsenal.

Cricket

Pat Cummins reflected on Australia’s time in Sri Lanka.

Golf

Kevin Pietersen had a good vantage point.

Formula One

Lewis Hamilton was staring at the stars.

The McLaren boys were still smiling.

