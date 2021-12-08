Queensland Police mock England’s batting display – Wednesday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from December 8.

Cricket

England endured a nightmare first day of the Ashes Their team selection was questioned.

And their decision to bat first.

Shane Warne had sympathy, though.

The Queensland Police got involved.

The Barmy Army had to support from afar.

England’s score brought the snooker players out.

Pat Cummins, in contrast, seemed to be finding this captaincy lark quite easy.

India had a new one-day skipper.

Rob Key was sarcastic.

Laurie Evans needed a new bat.

Football

A West Ham and England hero celebrated his birthday.

As did a long-time Lionesses leader.

Chelsea headed out into the St Petersburg snow.

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti switched focus to LaLiga after Champions League qualification.

Formula One

Proof that even an Iceman can thaw.

Can Lewis Hamilton be boosted by his rainbow helmet again this weekend?

Jenson Button reminisced about a memorable day.

Surf’s up for Nicholas Latifi.

AlphaTauri celebrated a landmark.

Boxing

Tyson Fury had a singalong.

Tennis

Simona Halep was feeling festive.