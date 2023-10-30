The sporting weekend in pictures

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

New Zealand captain Sam Cane became the first player to be sent off in a men’s World Cup final as South Africa retained their title with a nail-biting 12-11 victory at Stade de France.

In cricket’s equivalent, defending champions England were thrashed by 100 runs by hosts India, leaving the sides bottom and top of the table respectively.

Erling Haaland scored twice in the Manchester derby as City beat United 3-0 at Old Trafford, where tributes were paid to the late Sir Bobby Charlton.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best images from the weekend’s sporting action.