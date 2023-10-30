Jump to content

The sporting weekend in pictures

Defending champions England were thrashed by 100 runs by hosts India in the Cricket World Cup in Lucknow.

Pa Sport Staff
Monday 30 October 2023 05:00
South Africa’s Siya Kolisi celebrates with the Webb Ellis Cup after his side’s victory over New Zealand in the World Cup final in Paris (David Davies/PA)
(PA Wire)

New Zealand captain Sam Cane became the first player to be sent off in a men’s World Cup final as South Africa retained their title with a nail-biting 12-11 victory at Stade de France.

In cricket’s equivalent, defending champions England were thrashed by 100 runs by hosts India, leaving the sides bottom and top of the table respectively.

Erling Haaland scored twice in the Manchester derby as City beat United 3-0 at Old Trafford, where tributes were paid to the late Sir Bobby Charlton.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best images from the weekend’s sporting action.

