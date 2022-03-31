England beat South Africa and everyone celebrated – Thursday’s sporting social
Sophie Ecclestone and Danni Wyatt played starring roles.
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from March 31.
Cricket
England are into another World Cup final.
Sophie Ecclestone shone with the ball.
And Danni Wyatt hit a special century.
Meanwhile, back in England…
Formula One
F1 is going to Vegas.
Football
Happy birthdays.
Disappointment for Victor Lindelof.
NFL
Tom Brady paid tribute to his outgoing head coach Bruce Arians.
Gymnastics
Simone Biles was chilling.
Ice Hockey
Britain’s NHL hopeful Liam Kirk is nearing a return from injury.
