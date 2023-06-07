Jump to content

Princess of Wales visits Maidenhead Rugby Club – Wednesday’s sporting social

There was excitement around Moeen Ali’s decision to answer England’s Ashes call.

Pa Sport Staff
Wednesday 07 June 2023 17:54
The Princess of Wales visited Maidenhead Rugby Club (Andrew Matthews/PA)
(PA Wire)

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from June 7.

Rugby Union

A royal visit to Maidenhead Rugby Club.

Cricket

There was excitement around Moeen Ali’s decision to answer England’s Ashes call.

Stuart Broad likes wine.

Football

Pants malfunction.

Mesut Ozil marked his wedding anniversary.

Leah Williamson took over the camera.

Wayne Rooney promoted Soccer Aid.

Tom Cairney accepted his award.

Tennis

Serena Williams and her daughter posed for the camera.

Boxing

Tyson Fury was hard at it.

