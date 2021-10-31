The England team celebrate following the final whistle after their Six Nations victory over France (Getty)

England battle New Zealand in the first of two colossal Test matches between the No 1 ranked side in the world and the world champions.

The Black Ferns, who are ranked No 2 in the world, host the World Cup in 2022, adding extra spice in the build-up to next year’s tournament. England’s Shaunagh Brown has promised “a huge physical battle” and “big hits, exciting runs and massive hand-offs”.

Simply put, this should be a gripping contest at Sandy Park in Exeter packed with thrills and spills. This will be a marker for England’s current level before they do it all over again against New Zealand before taking on Canada and the United States. While also a chance to back up their credentials from this year’s Women’s Six Nations, after triumphing 17-15 over France at the Twickenham Stoop to clinch glory after Poppy Cleall’s try.

Simon Middleton’s side are the slight favourites with the bookies, but you can barely split these two sides, despite the hosts missing outstanding centre Emily Scarratt due to a broken her leg, though that does present the intriguing debut of Olympic sevens star Holly Aitchison.

