Eric Cantona meets a familiar face – Friday’s sporting social

Also, tennis players were looking ahead to the Australian Open.

Pa Sport Staff
Friday 13 January 2023 18:05
Eric Cantona (left) with Manchester United manager Alex Ferguson (Peter Wilcock/PA)
Eric Cantona (left) with Manchester United manager Alex Ferguson (Peter Wilcock/PA)
(PA Archive)

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Football

Eric Cantona caught up with his old boss.

Beth Mead shared some heartbreaking news.

Rio Ferdinand put his body on the line.

A blow for Donny van de Beek.

Kai Havertz wanted Chelsea to stick together.

Marcus Rashford won an award.

As did Eddie Nketiah.

Tennis

The countdown continued for the year’s first grand slam.

But Cameron Norrie still had work to do in New Zealand.

Players reacted to a controversial moment on the Challenger Tour.

MMA

Conor McGregor looked strong.

