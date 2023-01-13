Eric Cantona meets a familiar face – Friday’s sporting social

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Football

Eric Cantona caught up with his old boss.

Beth Mead shared some heartbreaking news.

Rio Ferdinand put his body on the line.

A blow for Donny van de Beek.

Kai Havertz wanted Chelsea to stick together.

Marcus Rashford won an award.

As did Eddie Nketiah.

Tennis

The countdown continued for the year’s first grand slam.

But Cameron Norrie still had work to do in New Zealand.

Players reacted to a controversial moment on the Challenger Tour.

MMA

Conor McGregor looked strong.