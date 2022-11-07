Jump to content

The sporting weekend in pictures

Jessica Gadirova claimed an historic floor gold medal for Great Britain.

Pa Sport Staff
Monday 07 November 2022 05:00
Jessica Gadirova celebrates world gymnastics gold on the floor with her sister Jennifer (Peter Byrne/PA)
(PA Wire)

Arsenal remain top of the Premier League table after a hard-fought victory over Chelsea, while champions Manchester City needed a last-minute penalty from substitute Erling Haaland to see off Fulham.

Rugby union’s autumn internationals saw England lose to Argentina at Twickenham, Ireland beat world champions South Africa and New Zealand thrash Wales, while England’s cricketers reached the semi-finals of the men’s T20 World Cup with a nervy victory over Sri Lanka.

Jessica Gadirova claimed an historic floor gold medal for Great Britain on the final day of the World Gymnastics Championship in Liverpool.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best images from the weekend’s action.

