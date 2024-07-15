Watch live: Euro 2024 winners Spain depart from Berlin hotel after victory

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Spain men’s national football team is set to head back to the country this morning (15 July), after securing their Euros victory against England.

The players will meet with the Spanish prime minister after landing at Adolfo Suarez Madrid-Barajas airport, before heading out on an extravagant parade on the streets of Madrid to celebrate.

An 86th-minute goal from Mikel Oyarzabal helped the team lift the trophy, after part of the game saw them neck-and-neck with England.

Cole Palmer helped England equalise in the 73rd minute following a goal from Nico Williams shortly into the second-half, however, it wasn’t enough in the end.

Gareth Southgate has refused to discuss his future at England, and has admitted that conversations will be taking place “behind the scenes”.

Nonetheless, the manager insisted the team had done and “incredible” job to get to the final.

Over 50,000 England fans travelled to Berlin for the game, while Spain took 11,500 supporters over.