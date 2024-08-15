BBC and ITV release details of Euro 2025 TV coverage

Support truly

BBC and ITV will share the rights for Euro 2025 with the two broadcasters providing coverage of the competition in a similar deal to the recently-concluded Euro 2024.

The women’s tournament is the first since the UK government added it to the “crown jewels” list of major sporting events that must be broadcast on live, free-to-air television after the Lionesses’ historic victory in 2022.

Goals from Ella Toone and Chloe Kelly sunk Germany 2-1 as England triumphed for the first time in an edition of the competition that was delayed a year due to Covid.

The memorable victory propelled England’s women to new heights and elevated interest in women’s football. A peak audience of 17 million viewers watched England’s triumph, while 12 million tuned into the World Cup final defeat to Spain in 2023.

The BBC held exclusive rights to Euro 2022, but duties were split with ITV for the 2023 World Cup. Both channels will show the Euro 2025 final live on July 27, with coverage across their TV channels and streaming services throughout the tournament.

“BBC Sport has been a longtime supporter of the women’s game and the BBC is committed to bringing the nation together for the biggest sporting moments,” said Alex Kay-Jelski, director of BBC Sport. “We’re excited that we can bring another major tournament to audiences next summer.”

The Lionesses won the last European Championship at Wembley ( PA Archive )

Niall Sloane, ITV’s director of sport, added: “Following the success of the Women’s World Cup last year, which drew big audiences to ITV across the tournament, we are looking forward to showcasing next year’s UEFA Women’s Euro.”

England have already qualified for the tournament that will be held in Switzerland from July 2 until July 27. Sarina Wiegman’s defending champions had to fight through a difficult Group A3 selection that included France, Sweden and the Republic of Ireland, finishing second behind the French.

Scotland were unbeaten through the weaker Group B1 selection, racking up 16 points against Serbia, Slovakia and Israel. Wales topped B4 ahead of Ukraine, Croatia and Kosovo, while Northern Ireland finished second in B3 behind Portugal and ahead of Bosnia and Hergovina and Malta.

All three will need to maintain their form and progress to the 16-team tournament through the upcoming play-off round at the end of October.