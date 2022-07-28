Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Lewis Hamilton hails retiring Sebastian Vettel – Thursday’s sporting social

Vettel will stop racing at the end of the Formula One season.

Pa Sport Staff
Thursday 28 July 2022 17:49
Lewis Hamilton, left, has paid tribute to the retiring Sebastian Vettel (Martin Rickett/PA)
Lewis Hamilton, left, has paid tribute to the retiring Sebastian Vettel (Martin Rickett/PA)
(PA Archive)

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from July 28.

Football

Marcus Rashford enjoyed himself.

Recommended

Harry Maguire worked hard.

Everton got their man.

Wilfried Zaha delved into the archives.

And had a message on his boots.

The Ramsey brothers had a grapple.

Jamie Vardy enjoyed media day.

Formula One

Sebastian Vettel called time on his F1 career.

Cricket

The trailer for Ben Stokes’ documentary was released.

Eoin Morgan and Co were on the golf course.

Sam Billings enjoyed a nice view.

Recommended

Sachin Tendulkar hailed India’s success.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in