Lions begin preparations for South Africa clash with only Finn Russell ruled out

The British and Irish Lions begin preparations for Saturday’s first Test against South Africa with only Finn Russell ruled out because of his Achilles injury.

Liam Williams is due to complete the return to play protocols for concussion on Monday, placing him in contention to face the Springboks at Cape Town Stadium.

“All the boys are pretty good apart from Finn, so everyone’s coming through and they’re all available for selection,” defence coach Steve Tandy said.

Tandy described tour captain Alun Wyn Jones as “fit and raring to go” after the lock came through 30 minutes unscathed in the 49-3 victory over the Stormers on Saturday, which followed his dislocated shoulder three weeks ago.

“Alun does some pretty special things. He keeps himself in great shape, so there will be no issues with that. His form coming into the tour from the Six Nations was really pleasing, and he has those leadership qualities.

“He brings energy in training and just generally around the environment.”