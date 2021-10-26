Floyd Mayweather backs NBA player Kyrie Irving over Covid vaccine stance

Floyd Mayweather has declared his support for NBA star Kyrie Irving as the basketball player continues to refuse the Covid vaccine.

Irving, who plays for the Brooklyn Nets, currently cannot play in the state of New York due to the state’s vaccine mandate.

The 29-year-old’s decision to reject the coronavirus vaccine has divided opinion in the US, but legendary boxer Mayweather insists he understands Irving’s position.

Speaking on Twitter, he said: “Kyrie, whats up, I know you’re going through a lot. We had the chance to hang out in 2016 when you represented America, when you represented the red, white and blue.

“You only want to be treated fairly. I was going to post something on my social media pages but I decided to do it the old-school way and read something out to you because you’re a great person, a great father, a great athlete and you believe what you believe.

“America is the land of the free; freedom of speech, freedom of religion and, supposedly, freedom to choose. Never be controlled by money, I respect you for having some integrity and for being your own man.

“A free mind makes his own choices and a slave mind follows the crowd. Stand for something or fall for anything. One man can lead a revolution, to stand up and fight for what’s right. One choice, one word, one action can change the world.

“It’s crazy how people hate you for being a leader. I hope your actions encourage many others to stand up and say enough is enough. Respect to you Kyrie and power to the people.”

Along with his lengthy video, Mayweather also accompanied the clip on Instagram with a substantial caption.

That read: “Choice is defined as an act of selecting or making a decision when faced with two or more possibilities. To my understanding, America gave us the choice to take the vaccine or not take the vaccine originally,” Mayweather wrote.

“As time moves on, that choice is gradually being stripped from us. Limiting the jobs we can do, places we can go, and activities we can perform. Trying to beat us into submission of what they say is best for us.

“It’s sad people are hated, punished, teased, and discriminated for not taking the vaccine, for making their own choice, standing up for what they not only think is right, but know is right for them and their families.

“I am Pro Choice. A person should be free to make the decision best suited for themself. If we can’t make our own decisions we are not truly free. Our forefathers, fought for our freedom as our soldiers, first responders, and patriots continue to do to this day. Why is it when someone decides to do something differently from what we are told, it is right we condemn them? Condemn them for making a choice, choosing to be free, choosing to not conform to the norms society tells us to conform to.

“I’m Pro Choice, we all should have a right to choose what we want, what is best for ourselves, what is best for our loved ones! If you decide to take the vaccine fine. If you decide to not take the vaccine fine. Rather respect should be earned by everyone who makes their own choice and chooses liberty!

“For myself, my children, my loved ones... I choose life, I choose liberty, I choose freedom!”