Man pleads guilty to attacking Arsenal’s Aaron Ramsdale in north London derby

A 35-year-old man has pleaded guilty to attacking Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale during the north London derby last month.

Joseph Watts appeared at Uxbridge Magistrates’ Court where he admitted kicking Ramsdale at the end of the match at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on 15 January, as well as throwing four coins on to the pitch.

Watts, of Dalston in Hackney, east London, appeared in person to confirm his name, age and address. He pleaded guilty to assault by beating, going on to an area adjacent to the playing area, and throwing a missile on to a football playing area.

The incident, which was caught by television cameras, followed a tense match between the two fierce rivals which Arsenal won 2-0.

After the final whistle, Ramsdale turned to the Spurs supporters behind his goal and celebrated in their direction, for which he was chastised by opponent Richarlison. The goalkeeper then went to collect his drinks bottle positioned by the advertising hoardings, where Watts approached from the stand, before climbing on to the billboard and kicking Ramsdale in the back.

Ramsdale thought he had been punched and told Sky Sports after the game: “Spurs fans were giving me some crack second half, and I gave them some back. The few people I did give it to it was probably well greeted, in a sportsmanship way.

“But then a fan jumped over and gave me a little punch in the back. That’s what happened, and it’s a shame because it is just a game of football at the end of the day. Everyone, both sets of players, tried to bring me away. Thankfully nothing actually happened too drastically, but it’s a sour taste.”

Watts was charged following an investigation by the Metropolitan Police football investigations unit, assisted by Tottenham.

“We are appalled by the behaviour of a supporter that attempted to attack Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale at the end of today’s match,” Tottenham said in a statement after the game. “Violence in any form has no place in football.”

The club promised to take “the strongest possible action, including an immediate ban from Tottenham Hotspur Stadium”.