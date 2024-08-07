Aaron Ramsey reveals his thoughts over Craig Bellamy’s new role

Support truly

Craig Bellamy looks set to thrive in his new role as the head coach of Wales, having been showered with praise following a celebrated appointment last month.

The former Wales captain succeeded Rob Page as the national team’s manager on July 8, looking to establish a new, progressive style of football.

With 78 international caps, the 45-year-old is already a popular figure in the dressing room and will hope to develop existing relationships with his players over the span of a four-year deal.

Cardiff City midfielder Aaron Ramsey, who played alongside Bellamy for club and country, suspects that his new boss will only go from strength to strength.

“I’m really excited. I’ve known Craig for a number of years now and I’m absolutely delighted for him,” Ramsey told BBC Sport Wales.

Craig Bellamy was appointed Wales manager on Tuesday (Barrington Coombs/PA) ( PA Wire )

“I’m sure he’s going to be a real success. If you look at the teams he’s been involved with and the way they’ve played – on the front foot, pressing high, aggressive, controlling the game – I think Wales have got a lot to look forward to.”

Throughout his playing career, Bellamy was an accomplished and prolific striker who made ample Premier League appearances for Manchester City, Liverpool and West Ham.

Now, he looks to build on what has been a positive transition to coaching, after serving as assistant manager to former Manchester City teammate Vincent Kompany at Anderlecht and Burnley.

Working closely with Bellamy at Anderlecht was Wales international James Lawrence, who has played for Nurnberg in the Bundesliga in the last two seasons.

“We could have a very relaxed chat about more personal things. If we needed any help mentally or anything like that, we could always go to him. It was a huge help for me at the time. He helped me kick on from there,” Lawrence told The Mirror.

Bellamy’s first game as Wales manager will be a Nations League home tie against Turkey on September 6, before a trip to Montenegro three days later.