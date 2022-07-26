Aaron Ramsey has left Juventus after having his contract officially terminated, the Italian club have announced.

The Wales midfielder had struggled to carve out a regular role for himself in the Serie A side’s line-up since switching from Arsenal on a free transfer in 2019, playing fewer than 50 games in the Italian top flight across three years.

His 23 league appearances in his debut campaign were ultimately the best tally he managed, while last term he featured only three times in the opening weeks of the season before injury issues saw him sidelined until the new year.

Ramsey spent the final three months of the season on loan at Rangers in Scotland, but his fortunes did not improve there either as he played only a handful of times and, despite reaching the Europa League final with the Gers, he ultimately missed the decisive penalty in the shootout against Eintracht Frankfurt.

On the international scene the 31-year-old remains a key part of Rob Page’s side heading into the 2022 World Cup and, like compatriot Gareth Bale - who swapped Real Madrid for LAFC earlier this summer - his priority will now be to find a club who can leave him in the best shape possible before Qatar.

There have been reports that Everton and Watford were keen to sign him after a departure from Turin, but Nottingham Forest - where he had a short loan spell earlier in his career - are also a possibility after promotion to the Premier League.

Prior to joining Juventus, Ramsey had over a decade at Arsenal where he grew into a fine attacking midfielder for a spell, winning three FA Cups along the way, but his career has stalled since the move to Juventus. One title did come his way while in Italy, along with the 2021 Coppa Italia, though a minimal role was had in the former and he did not appear off the bench in the final of the latter.

He had one year left remaining on his contract at Juventus Stadium, which was reportedly worth around £400,000 a week.