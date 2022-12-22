Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag said right back Aaron Wan-Bissaka has a future at the club after the defender impressed in a 2-0 League Cup win over Burnley.

United took the lead when Wan-Bissaka sent a cross into the six-yard box to set up Christian Eriksen from close range before Marcus Rashford made it 2-0.

Ten Hag said Wan-Bissaka, who has struggled with injuries this season and has been linked with a move away from Old Trafford, is slowly but surely finding his feet.

“Aaron Wan-Bissaka, it is clear he has a future (here),” Ten Hag told reporters on Wednesday. “He’s had some good years with United, but from the start of this season he had a lot of illnesses and injuries, and so was running behind ...

“His fitness levels are getting better, his performance levels are getting better.

“When you get an assist, especially the way he got that assist with his movement and the right moment, the timing and then great pass of course from Bruno (Fernandes). But this is great and so I’m happy with his performance. He did good.”

The former Crystal Palace right-back has played only four minutes in the Premier League this season, from a single substitute appearance.

Diogo Dalot has been the first-choice starter on that side of defence, while Tyrell Malacia also lined up there for one game in November before the World Cup break.

Wan-Bissaka signed from Palace for £50million in July 2019 and has gone on to make over 120 appearances so far for the Old Trafford club, but lost his regular place in the team around a year ago under Ralf Rangnick.

Additional reporting by Reuters