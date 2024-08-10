Aaron Wan-Bissaka nears Manchester United exit as West Ham talks advance

Support truly

Aaron Wan-Bissaka is closing in on a transfer to West Ham as his five-year stay at Manchester United is nearing an end.

Talks between the clubs are progressing well and United are expected to move for Bayern Munich’s Noussair Mazrouai if the right-back is sold.

Wan-Bissaka, who has one year left on his contract at Old Trafford, is likely to cost around £17m.

It had been thought personal terms could be an issue, given his salary at United, but there is growing confidence that he will move on.

The former Crystal Palace defender will miss the Community Shield as he tries to finalise a switch. He has scored two goals in 190 games for United since his £50m arrival in 2019.

Morocco international Mazrouai, who played for United manager Erik ten Hag at Ajax, has entered the last year of his contract at Bayern and also offers United the option of being able to play at left-back.

Wan-Bissaka is set to become West Ham’s seventh summer signing as part of their overhaul under new manager Julen Lopetegui.

They have already bought Max Kilman, Niclas Fullkrug, Crysencio Summerville and Luis Guilherme, spending more than £100m, while bringing in Wes Foderingham and Guido Rodriguez on free transfers.