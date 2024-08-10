✕ Close Guardiola labels Arsenal and Manchester United as main title threats

The 2024/25 campaign officially kicks off among English top-flight teams with the Community Shield at Wembley - and it’s the same two teams meeting as were on that pitch at the end of May for the FA Cup final.

Manchester United triumphed in that game, quite possibly salvaging Erik ten Hag’s job in the process, and they’ll once more face a derby encounter with a trophy as the prize, against reigning Premier League champions Manchester City.

Silverware might be on the line but this is essentially a glorified friendly, baring little relevance to the season ahead - yet it will be an important part of both teams’ preparations regardless, as league action is just one week away. United in particular are struggling with injuries at the start of the season, while Man City haven’t had all their Euro 2024 and Copa America stars back for long, so additional practice time on the pitch is of the essence.

Follow the Community Shield below with all the build-up and match action as Man City face Man United: