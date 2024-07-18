Manchester City splash out on first signing of the summer

Support truly

Manchester City have made their first summer signing by completing a €40m (£33.6m) deal for Brazilian winger Savinho.

The 20-year-old has signed a five-year contract at the Etihad Stadium after joining from Troyes, another club in the City Football Group but one for whom he has never played.

The Brazil international, who made his debut for his country against England in March, will cost City an initial €25m, with the possibility of a further €15m in add-ons.

Savinho, who joined Troyes in 2022 and was borrowed by PSV Eindhoven in 2022-23, spent last season on loan at Girona, scoring 11 goals and recording 10 assists as they finished third to qualify for the Champions League.

Savinho made his international debut for Brazil against England in March ( AFP via Getty Images )

Savinho said: “I’m so happy to be joining Manchester City. Everyone knows they are the best team in the world right now, so to be here is very exciting for me. I’m excited about the chance to work under Pep Guardiola, one of the greatest coaches ever, and someone I know will help me improve even more. I’m looking forward to a new challenge of playing alongside some of the best players in the world."

Director of Football Txiki Begiristain added: “Savinho is a very exciting player and I think the City fans are really going to enjoy watching him.

“What he achieved last season at Girona was remarkable and he is already a full Brazil international. He has a big role to play for Manchester City this season and beyond.

“We are totally confident in his ability. He is still young and has the potential to become even better, and everyone knows that Pep is the best at helping players develop even further. But he has already shown his huge quality and technical ability and is an exciting addition to our attacking area.”

City have also brought in £30m in the last week by selling Sergio Gomez to Real Sociedad and Liam Delap to Ipswich.