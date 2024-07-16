Manchester City reject Saudi Pro League club offer for Ederson

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Manchester City have rejected a bid from Saudi Pro-League club Al Nassr for goalkeeper Ederson.

The Premier League champions believe the Brazil international is worth more than the Saudi club have offered for the 30-year-old.

City’s stance is that they will allow players to leave if they want to and if their asking price is met but there is a gap between their valuations of Ederson.

His deputy Stefan Ortega, who had hinted he would leave City in search of regular first-team football, instead signed a two-year deal last month.

Ederson, who has two years left on his current contract, has made 332 appearances in seven seasons at City, winning the Champions League and six Premier League titles.

Ederson has been a key part of Manchester City since he joined in 2017 ( PA Wire )

Al-Nassr are captained by Cristiano Ronaldo and their signings last summer included Sadio Mane and Marcelo Brozovic.

Their current goalkeeper David Ospina is also out of contract this summer, and the club are searching for a replacment.

Ederson joined Manchester City as a 23-year-old from Benfica in 2017, after winning the Portuguese league and cup double.

Since then he has been instrumental in Pep Guardiola’s side, and has battled with Alisson Becker for Brazil’s number one goalkeeping shirt.

His most recent season was brought to a premature end when he suffered a fractured eye socket against Tottenham.

During Ederson’s absence from the first team with the injury, Stefan Ortega impressed between the posts. He started in the FA Cup final against Manchester United among others, and could be pushing to become the club’s first choice goalkeeper, should the Brazilian depart.

Ortega signed a new deal with the club in June 2024 after making 20 appearances last season across all competitions, that will see him stay at City until 2026.

“My family are really settled here in England… I love everything about it here,” Ortega said at the time of signing.

“Signing this deal means I can now focus 100% on next season and beyond.”