Brazil coach Dorival Junior has replaced injured goalkeeper Ederson with Sao Paulo’s Rafael in his Copa America squad. Manchester City’s Ederson has a broken right eye socket.

Junior, who took over as the national team’s coach in January, already has Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson and Athletico Paranaense’s Bento in the squad. Juventus defender Bremer, uncapped Atalanta midfielder Ederson and Porto forward Pepe were added to the squad on Sunday.

But the City goalkeeper isn’t the only Premier League star to miss out this summer, as Dorival Jr opted to omit Manchester United midfielder Casemiro, Tottenham forward Richarlison and Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus, among others, as he seeks to shape a squad to take Brazil back to the top of world football.

Along with Alisson, the most experienced players in the squad are Marquinhos, Danilo and Lucas Paqueta, while Real Madrid trio Eder Militao, Vinicius Jr and Rodrygo are all included - as is teenage talent Endrick, who will join the Champions League finalists in summer. One-cap Girona winger Savio is also in the squad after a fine season in LaLiga, while Porto striker Evanilson is called up and could win a senior debut after a 23-goal campaign in Portugal.

Other notable exclusions from the squad include full-backs Emerson Royal, Renan Lodi and Alex Telles, Manchester United winger Antony and former PSG and Barcelona star Neymar.

The latter, now with Saudi club Al Hilal, has missed most of the current campaign after suffering an ACL tear.

South American soccer body Conmebol decided on Thursday to allow expanded squads of 26 players instead of the usual 23. Several teams, including world champions Argentina, had already asked for the number of players to be expanded for the tournament.

The continental tournament kicks off June 20 in the United States. Brazil will play thei first match against Costa Rica on June 24. The Selecao will also play friendlies against USA and Mexico ahead of the tournament.

The deadline for teams to submit their final squads is June 12.

Additional reporting by Associated Press