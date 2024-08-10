Support truly

There are times in recent years when it has felt that Manchester City have had an annual ritual. Lose the Community Shield, win the Premier League. Their seasons started in disappointment and ended in glory. But, the runners-up three times in a row have finally got their hands on a trophy they value less than most. City came from behind in the game and then the shootout, showing resilience and a determination to beat Manchester United with a weakened team.

There was a redemptive moment for Manuel Akanji, who scored the winning spot kick in a marathon shootout. He had missed from 12 yards when Switzerland exited Euro 2024 to England but, after seven teammates had stepped up, was called upon to apply the final touch. There was a starring role for Ederson who, with City behind in the shootout, palmed Jadon Sancho’s penalty onto the post and then calmly scored himself. There was a remarkably eventful cameo from Bernardo Silva, who equalised in the 89th minute only to then miss City’s first penalty.

Ultimately, however, the decisive error came from Jonny Evans, who skied his spot kick. On the day United agreed a fee with Bayern Munich for Matthijs de Ligt, the veteran may find himself further down the pecking order. He was not signed to take penalties, but then 16 players had to. Besides Akanji and Ederson, Kevin de Bruyne, Erling Haaland, the debutant Savinho, Matheus Nunes and Ruben Dias all scored for City.

But it was City with a difference, especially at kick-off. Theirs was a midfield with an unusual look, with Mateo Kovacic the only one of the starting quartet over 22, with a first start for James McAtee, a first appearance of any kind for Nico O’Reilly, an encouraging display from Oscar Bobb. Pep Guardiola’s rookies were fearless. They were not outclassed, though they required rescuing by one of their talismanic figures.

It was an uncharacteristic goal from the small Silva, powering in a far-post header from Bobb’s cross. Indeed, there was something untypical about the booking he had collected a few minutes earlier for barging into Alejandro Garnacho. If he looked a man on a mission, a game when two substitutes scored necessitated his intervention.

Garnacho had struck in United’s FA Cup final win over City. Briefly, history seemed to be repeating itself. He had been the supplier when Marcus Rashford hit the post. He was soon the scorer, aided by one of Silva’s Portugal colleagues.

The indefatigable Bruno Fernandes was excellent. It felt unsurprising a Euro 2024 quarter-finalist completed the game. He also contributed much from his role as a false nine. He had a delightful goal disallowed, curling a 20-yard shot into the top corner but then deemed offside. He earned an assist, poking a pass into the path of Garnacho. The winger, electric in his cameo, cut infield and angled a shot into the near post.

The goals came late. The intrigue began with the teamsheets. If Erik ten Hag’s choice of a suit, while Guardiola dressed casually in a t-shirt, suggested United were taking it more seriously, the City manager nevertheless supplied the histrionics on the sidelines. His team showed their talent - Jeremy Doku continued where he left off in the FA Cup final, sparkling with skill again – and resilience by rallying after trailing. But the teamsheet, too, indicated that United viewed it more as a competitive game, City as their final friendly. The Premier League champions were without their four Euro 2024 finalists, who have not even resumed training yet, whereas Kobbie Mainoo started for United.

Manchester City had not won a Community Shield since 2019 ( The FA via Getty Images )

Manuel Akanji scored Manchester City’s eighth penalty to win the Community Shield for his side ( Zac Goodwin/PA Wire )

But in the absence of the rested regulars, McAtee showed a deft touch; almost a scoring touch, too, as he curled a shot against the post after Martinez gave the ball away. The youthful double act of Rico Lewis and Bobb combined well on the right flank and the Norwegian skipped past the Argentinian before skying a shot. It made for an awkward afternoon at left-back for Martinez, who, as a crunching challenge on Matheus Nunes illustrated, looked happier after moving into the middle when Harry Maguire went off.

Further forward, United were without a striker as Ten Hag reprised the shape he used in the FA Cup final. The downsides of that shape may have been shown when Amad Diallo scythed City apart courtesy of a one-two with Casemiro and sidefooted a cross to give a centre-forward a tap-in; except there wasn’t one and the chance went begging.

Casemiro nevertheless showed his creativity, sliding a pass to Rashford, who placed a shot just wide. It was not hist most glaring miss: as Garnacho led a devastating counter-attack and centred, Rashford beat Ederson but struck the post with his shot. Factor in a header wide when he met Fernandes’ corner and it amounted to a trio of misses. With England’s interim manager Lee Carsley watching, Rashford had an added incentive to impress. However, he lacked a clinical touch, which proved telling when the match went to penalties. There were few early indications Rashford will repeat his 2022-23 tally of 30 goals. But then City, accustomed to losing the curtain-raiser, can testify an early setback need not be terminal.