The Premier League season is now barely a week away from starting - and while some clubs have done business already in preparation for 2024/25, there are no doubt lots of transfers still ahead before the window shuts at the end of the month.

While the likes of Arsenal and Manchester United have made moves in defence, Chelsea have added squad options everywhere and champions Manchester City have brought in one attacking reinforcement, Liverpool have yet to do any incoming senior business at all, so expect that to change sooner or later at the very least.

Further down the table there are still moves in the works for West Ham, Tottenham, Newcastle and more, as top-flight teams look to get set for the campaign ahead.

Martin Zubimendi to Liverpool

Arne Slot is hoping Spain and Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi will become his first signing and starting No6, but there’s still work to be done on the deal and the Basque outfit are keen to retain him. The Reds may end up paying the £51m release clause up front.

Dominic Solanke to Tottenham

Spurs are in “advanced talks” for the Bournemouth striker Dominic Solanke, according to reports, who has a £65m release clause - but the bid is expected to be below that. Liverpool have a sell-on clause of around 20 per cent from their original sale of Solanke in 2019.

Jean-Clair Todibo to West Ham United

West Ham are set to give the French defender a medical though they are still reportedly in competition with Juventus to sign him. The fee is expected to be around €40m (£34.2m) - but payable next year, as it will be a season-long loan initially with a purchase option.

Julian Alvarez to Atletico Madrid

City’s Argentinian forward Alvarez ( Getty Images )

Man City haven’t made any massive-money moves this summer yet but they might be making a sale which fits that bill, as Julian Alvarez closes in on a transfer to Atletico Madrid for a fee rising up to a possible £82m.

Kurt Zouma to Al-Ahli

West Ham’s current captain is heading to the UAE, with no fee reported but the centre-back set to end his time in the Premier League after playing for Chelsea, Stoke, Everton and the Hammers.

Conor Gallagher to Atletico Madrid

This one is all-but-done, just not quite over the line yet. Chelsea’s captain at times last term and certainly one of their more consistent performers, Conor Gallagher is being sold because it benefits his club in PSR-focused financial terms. £33m is the fee.

Scott McTominay to Fulham

There’s still a debate to be had around this deal, as the Cottagers have had multiple bids rejected already - but United need to sell and midfielder Scott McTominay looks to be one of those who may be sold accordingly. United want a £30m package, which Fulham haven’t reached yet.

Samu Omorodion to Chelsea

A reverse deal between the two clubs now, as another coming in at Stamford Bridge is Samu Omorodion, the Spain forward at the Olympics with the U23s. He scored eight times on loan at Alaves last term.

Facundo Buonanotte to Leicester

( Getty Images )

Seemingly an increasingly rare transfer actually between Premier League clubs, Brighton are sending their young Argentinian attacking midfielder to Leicester for game time and, perhaps, to clear the deck a little. The Seagulls have a lot of options in that support line - the Foxes are in need of top-flight quality. He is set for a loan before the weekend.

Julian Araujo to Bournemouth

Barcelona squad member Julian Araujo is a Mexico international and previously played in MLS with LA Galaxy. He hasn’t made the grade at Barca and could be on his way to Bournemouth for up to £9m.