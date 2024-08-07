Chelsea edge closer to signing Samu Omorodion from Atletico Madrid

Support truly

Chelsea are looking to bolster their attack by signing rising Spanish star Samu Omorodion from Atletico Madrid, in a deal that looks close to being completed according to reports.

The Blues have strengthened their midfield after spending over £100m on three new players, but now look to focus on their frontline as the transfer window nears its close.

Omorodion signed for Atletico last summer before moving on loan to LaLiga side Alaves, where he scored eight goals in 35 appearances last season. The 20-year-old is currently playing for Spain at the Olympics, scoring one goal in their run to the final.

The Spaniard’s physicality in the box has sparked interest from newly appointed Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca, who could make Omorodion the ideal talisman in his possession-based system.

Talks of this potential move arrived shortly after it was reported that Atletico had agreed an £81.5m deal to sign Manchester City forward Julian Alvarez on Monday.

While it may have been a less favourable option to let go of their young talent, Atletico are compelled to raise funds now that personal terms have seemingly been agreed with Alvarez, who is set to join for an initial £64.4m with a further £17.1m in potential add-ons.

At Stamford Bridge, meanwhile, it is looking increasingly more likely that Conor Gallagher will finalise his move to Spain, with the two sides agreeing a fee of £33m for the midfielder.

Gallagher’s departure will see Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Renato Veiga and Omari Kellyman enter Chelsea’s midfield, while the West London side remains focused on securing a prolific goalscorer before their season commences next Sunday.

Romelu Lukaku’s future in the Premier League looks uncertain too, as the Belgium striker has spent the last two years on loan in Italy, expressing little interest in being involved in Maresca’s plans this season. France international Christopher Nkunku, though, looks set to be a mainstay for Chelsea after making several appearances in their pre-season tour.