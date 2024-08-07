Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Liverpool are interested in Martin Zubimendi and are considering making the Euro 2024 winner the first signing of Arne Slot’s reign.

The midfielder has a £51m release clause in his contract at Real Sociedad, meaning Liverpool could trigger it if Slot decides he wants the 25-year-old.

Zubimendi, who came off the bench for Spain football in the final of Euro 2024 to impress after Rodri was injured, has emerged as a target as well as a belated replacement for Fabinho and Jordan Henderson.

Liverpool sold their two experienced defensive midfielders to Saudi Arabian clubs last summer and failed in bids for Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia, who both instead joined Chelsea.

They instead signed Wataru Endo, who made 43 appearances last season, but whose future is uncertain after Marseille bid for him, though Liverpool rejected that offer.

In addition, Thiago Alcantara was released in the summer, before deciding to retire, and Tyler Morton could move on. Slot has played Endo, Ryan Gravenberch and Dominik Szoboszlai in defensive midfield roles in pre-season, while Stefan Bajcetic and Alexis Mac Allister are other options in the area.

Curtis Jones and Joe Gomez were also alternatives to play in that role last term, though neither are naturally accustomed to doing so.

Liverpool are the only Premier League club who are yet to make a summer signing as Slot has assessed the squad he has inherited from Jurgen Klopp.

Zubimendi has made 187 appearances for Sociedad, being a regular in each of the last four seasons and helping them to qualify for the Champions League in 2022-23. He has won 10 caps for Spain.

The Anfield club have two more pre-season matches for Slot to assess his squad, against both Las Palmas and Sevilla on Sunday. They then start their Premier League campaign against newly promoted Ipswich Town.