With only 19 days to go until Liverpool play their opening game of the Premier League season, at the home of the newly promoted Ipswich Town, all the talk today is around who could be leaving the club.

New manager Arne Slot is still assessing his squad, who have played just two pre-season fixtures and, are still missing several key stars who have spent the summer on international duty.

But, the Reds have turned down a bid for Japanese midfielder Wataru Endo, according to the Liverpool Echo. A bid, worth nearly £12m was made by Marseille, with new manager Roberto De Zerbi keen to add the 31-year-old to his squad.

Liverpool are expected to add more midfielders to their ranks but the new manager does have Stefan Bajcetic back in contention, after he missed most of last season through injury.

The youngster, who had an outstanding breakthrough season, was restricted to just three appearances last season but he believes that the experience has made him stronger.

Looking back on last year with the club’s official website he said: “[It was probably] the hardest year I‘ve had so far, mentally and physically. But I got through it and it only made me stronger, both mentally and physically as well. I’m looking forward now to being back and enjoying what I’m doing.”

Winger Ben Doak is attracting interest from Premier League and Championship clubs. ( Liverpool FC via Getty Images )

A change in formation and style of play could also affect the transfer plans. Saturday’s match with Real Betis, saw Harvey Elliott and Dominik Szoboszlai play one half each in the number 10 role.

The Merseyside club have also rejected another bid for defender Sepp van den Berg, according to Dutch newspaper Eindhoven Daily.

They are reported to want around £20m for the Dutchman, who spent last season on loan at Mainz 05, but the offer from PSV Eindhoven is believed to be in the region of just £8m.

Winger Ben Doak is another player attracting interest from both the Premier League and Championship, with Leicester City and Southampton both keen on signing the 18-year-old Scot. A loan deal away from Anfield could be the preferred option for both the club and player, who missed most of last season after undergoing knee surgery in December

One player who has signed for the club is the son of former striker Djibril Cisse, who scored 24 goals in 79 games for the club between 2004 and 2007.

Prince Cisse will be part of Liverpool’s Under-18 squad, after signing a a scholarship contract.