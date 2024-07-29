Harvey Elliott details his new role after Liverpool change manager and style

Support truly

Liverpool midfielder Harvey Elliott has admitted the squad are excited by the new “elegant” style of play of the Reds, under new boss Dutchman Arne Slot.

The 21-year-old, who started the 1-0 win over Real Betis, has only known one manager, since joining the Anfield club from Fulham in 2019 but admits there is a new “buzz” around the place.

Speaking ahead of Liverpool’s match against Arsenal, in Philadelphia, he revealed how he is enjoying the new style.

“The style of play is a lot different. It’s more about in possession now. It’s very elegant, Dutch style, it’s very nice,” he said.

“The players are excited, we play certain patterns, it is a good buzz around the team and the lads are excited to apply it in games.

“It’s a fresh start for everyone. I don’t think it is nerves but excitement. I think we [will learn it] very quickly to be honest. We have seen in the last game there were certain moments where the amazing football was free-flowing.”

Elliot, who started in the number 10 role in the 1-0 win over Real Betis, is expected to be battling it out with Hungarian captain Dominik Szoboszlai for a starting place for the season opener with Ipswich on 17 August.

And the youngster, who has been a regular for the England U21’s, is hoping that a change of position could see him join Kobbie Mainoo, Anthony Gordon and Cole Palmer, in making the step up to the full Three Lions squad.

“It’s just down to me to put in the work, put in the performances,” he said.

“You can say it all you want but it is down to me to work as hard as I can, perform in training and games, so it is on myself. There’s no one I could blame apart from me.

“I just wanted to come back early to get to grips with the new style of play and meet the coaching staff and gaffer for the first time.”