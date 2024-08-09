Support truly

Pep Guardiola said Manchester City will discuss signing another striker to replace Julian Alvarez.

The Argentina international, who scored 36 goals in his two seasons at City, will complete an £82m move to Atletico Madrid.

Guardiola revealed he gave his approval to the World Cup winner’s move and accepted Alvarez probably wanted more first-team football after understudying Erling Haaland.

Now City will consider whether to go into the transfer market to bolster their attack. Guardiola said: “We talk every day and see what happens. I don’t know yet. It could happen but it could not happen.”

Alvarez helped City win six trophies in his time at the Etihad Stadium and Guardiola added: “First of all, I want to say my gratitude to Julian. Two years he has been here, we won everything together and his contribution has been massive [whether] being part of the starting 11 and not being part in certain moments.

“He's incredibly loved by the team for his behaviour, but like I said many times of the players, if he wants to leave and wants a new challenge - Atletico is a top club in Spain and in Europe and when they suggested to me through the club that he wanted to leave, I said it was OK.

“Imagine he stays when he doesn’t want to stay? But in the same time we have to reach an agreement there with both clubs. It was a joy to work with him, I learnt a lot from him because managers learn a lot from players, and hopefully he can find what he was looking for.

“He said he wants a new challenge and he feels it is what he has to do. Last season he played a lot and in some moments he played with Erling but I understand in some important moments maybe he thought he was going to play. I respect him a lot. I am a part of the club and at the club has the end decision. I don't like to tell players what they have to do.

“Contracts are nice but they can be broken. If you are not happy, why should you be here? When you believe your happiness is around the corner, you have to go there and take a look if they take an agreement with the club. But it’s not as simple as it looks. People say they want to leave, no. You have to negotiate with a club because when we hire you we negotiate with your former club. It’s as simple as that. He believes his period here must be over and both clubs arrive in agreement.”